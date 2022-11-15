The Reader

Not Available

Constance is a young lady who likes to read – and who likes to dream while reading - to imagine, to create images. This is what she does for «La Lectrice», a novel which tells the adventures of Marie, a young lady who likes reading so much that she decides to make a profession of it. Selected texts, Provence in wintertime, different neighbourhoods. Deviations from fiction, secret itinaries. An imaginary space penetrates the space of the town, whose streets Marie stries along, while Constance devours novel. The unknown lies behind each word.