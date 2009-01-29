2009

The Reader

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

January 29th, 2009

Studio

The Weinstein Company

Tells the story of Michael Berg, a German lawyer who as a teenager in the late 1950s had an affair with an older woman, Hanna, who then disappeared only to resurface years later as one of the defendants in a war crimes trial stemming from her actions as a concentration camp guard late in the war. He alone realizes that Hanna is illiterate and may be concealing that at the expense of her freedom.

Cast

Kate WinsletHanna Schmitz
Ralph FiennesMichael Berg
David KrossYoung Michael Berg
Jeanette HainBrigitte
Bruno GanzProfessor Rohl
Hannah HerzsprungJulia

