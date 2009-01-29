The Reader

Tells the story of Michael Berg, a German lawyer who as a teenager in the late 1950s had an affair with an older woman, Hanna, who then disappeared only to resurface years later as one of the defendants in a war crimes trial stemming from her actions as a concentration camp guard late in the war. He alone realizes that Hanna is illiterate and may be concealing that at the expense of her freedom.
|Kate Winslet
|Hanna Schmitz
|Ralph Fiennes
|Michael Berg
|David Kross
|Young Michael Berg
|Jeanette Hain
|Brigitte
|Bruno Ganz
|Professor Rohl
|Hannah Herzsprung
|Julia
