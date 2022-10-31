Not Available

The Real Jane Austen

  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Drama-documentary exploring the life of Jane Austen. Actor Anna Chancellor, a distant relative of Jane Austen, discovers the woman behind the acclaimed novels through readings and reconstructions. Location shots of her homes in Steventon and Chawton and extracts from adaptations of her work are also featured.

Cast

Anna ChancellorPresenter / Narrator
Gillian KearneyJane Austen
John StandingMr. Austen
Phyllis LoganMrs. Austen
Lucy CohuCassandra Austen
Jack DavenportHenry Austen

