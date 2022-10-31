The Real Jane Austen

Drama-documentary exploring the life of Jane Austen. Actor Anna Chancellor, a distant relative of Jane Austen, discovers the woman behind the acclaimed novels through readings and reconstructions. Location shots of her homes in Steventon and Chawton and extracts from adaptations of her work are also featured.
|Anna Chancellor
|Presenter / Narrator
|Gillian Kearney
|Jane Austen
|John Standing
|Mr. Austen
|Phyllis Logan
|Mrs. Austen
|Lucy Cohu
|Cassandra Austen
|Jack Davenport
|Henry Austen
