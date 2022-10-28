The Real Macaw

An ancient talking macaw named Mac becomes the saving grace for an elderly man threatened with a nursing home, when it is discovered that the talking bird knows the whereabouts of a buried treasure from its days with a pirate. His grandson decides to go off on the hunt only to discover that a resort now exists where the treasure is buried.
|Deborra-Lee Furness
|Beth Girdis
|Joe Petruzzi
|Rick Girdis
|John Waters
|Dr. Lance Hagen
|Jason Robards
|Grandpa Girdis
|John Goodman
|Mac (voice)
|Gerry Connolly
|Lou Rickets
View Full Cast >