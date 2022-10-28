Not Available

The Real Macaw

  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bellwether Films

An ancient talking macaw named Mac becomes the saving grace for an elderly man threatened with a nursing home, when it is discovered that the talking bird knows the whereabouts of a buried treasure from its days with a pirate. His grandson decides to go off on the hunt only to discover that a resort now exists where the treasure is buried.

Cast

Deborra-Lee FurnessBeth Girdis
Joe PetruzziRick Girdis
John WatersDr. Lance Hagen
Jason RobardsGrandpa Girdis
John GoodmanMac (voice)
Gerry ConnollyLou Rickets

View Full Cast >

Images