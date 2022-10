Not Available

Hollywood's fascination with werewolves has fueled a galaxy of scary movies, but the centuries-old legend that inspired them may be the most horrific of all. In the 1700s, more than 100 French villagers were mauled to death by a mysterious creature. A cryptozoologist and a criminal profiler combine their talents in this fascinating study of both the original incident and the hold werewolves continue to exert on our imaginations.