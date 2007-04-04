The Reaping

Katherine Morrissey, a former Christian missionary, lost her faith after the tragic deaths of her family. Now she applies her expertise to debunking religious phenomena. When a series of biblical plagues overrun a small town, Katherine arrives to prove that a supernatural force is not behind the occurrences, but soon finds that science cannot explain what is happening. Instead, she must regain her faith to combat the evil that waits in a Louisiana swamp.
|Hilary Swank
|Katherine
|David Morrissey
|Doug
|Idris Elba
|Ben
|AnnaSophia Robb
|Loren McConnell
|Stephen Rea
|Father Costigan
|Andrea Frankle
|Maddie McConnell
