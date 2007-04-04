2007

The Reaping

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Fantasy

Release Date

April 4th, 2007

Studio

Dark Castle Entertainment

Katherine Morrissey, a former Christian missionary, lost her faith after the tragic deaths of her family. Now she applies her expertise to debunking religious phenomena. When a series of biblical plagues overrun a small town, Katherine arrives to prove that a supernatural force is not behind the occurrences, but soon finds that science cannot explain what is happening. Instead, she must regain her faith to combat the evil that waits in a Louisiana swamp.

Cast

Hilary SwankKatherine
David MorrisseyDoug
Idris ElbaBen
AnnaSophia RobbLoren McConnell
Stephen ReaFather Costigan
Andrea FrankleMaddie McConnell

