2004

The Reckoning

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 4th, 2004

Studio

Renaissance Films

In 14th Century England, this tale of murder and mystery follows a fugitive priest who falls in with a troupe of actors. As they Arrive in a small town, the actors encounter a woman bing sentenced to death for practicing witchcraft and murder. Discarding the expected bible stories, the actors stage a performance based on the crime. Through the performance of the play, they discover a mystery.

Cast

Paul BettanyNicholas
Willem DafoeMartin
Tom HardyStraw
Brian CoxTobias
Luke de WoolfsonDaniel
Gina McKeeSarah

View Full Cast >

Images