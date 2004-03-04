The Reckoning

In 14th Century England, this tale of murder and mystery follows a fugitive priest who falls in with a troupe of actors. As they Arrive in a small town, the actors encounter a woman bing sentenced to death for practicing witchcraft and murder. Discarding the expected bible stories, the actors stage a performance based on the crime. Through the performance of the play, they discover a mystery.
|Paul Bettany
|Nicholas
|Willem Dafoe
|Martin
|Tom Hardy
|Straw
|Brian Cox
|Tobias
|Luke de Woolfson
|Daniel
|Gina McKee
|Sarah
