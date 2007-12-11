The Red Inn

A group of travelers, including a monk, stay in a lonely inn in the mountains. The host confesses the monk his habit of serving poisoned soup to the guests, to rob their possessions and to bury them in the backyard. The story unfolds as the monk tries to save the guest's lives without violating the holy secrecy of the confession.
|Josiane Balasko
|Rose Martin
|Christian Clavier
|Pierre Martin
|Gérard Jugnot
|Père Carnus
|Jean-Baptiste Maunier
|Octave
|Sylvie Joly
|Comtesse de Marcillac
|Anne Girouard
|Marie-Odile de Marcillac
