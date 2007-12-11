2007

The Red Inn

  • Comedy

Release Date

December 11th, 2007

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

A group of travelers, including a monk, stay in a lonely inn in the mountains. The host confesses the monk his habit of serving poisoned soup to the guests, to rob their possessions and to bury them in the backyard. The story unfolds as the monk tries to save the guest's lives without violating the holy secrecy of the confession.

Cast

Josiane BalaskoRose Martin
Christian ClavierPierre Martin
Gérard JugnotPère Carnus
Jean-Baptiste MaunierOctave
Sylvie JolyComtesse de Marcillac
Anne GirouardMarie-Odile de Marcillac

