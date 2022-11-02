Not Available

The Red Lantern

Mahlee and Blanche Sackville are half-sisters, Blanche the daughter of an Englishman and his wife, Mahlee of the Englishman and his Chinese mistress. Mahlee rejects her people and attempts to find a life for herself among the Europeans. But she finds the color line impossible to pass and returns to lead her Chinese people in rebellion.

Cast

Noah BeeryDr. Sam Wang
Edward ConnellyGen. Jung-Lu
Frank CurrierSir Philip Sackville
Reginald Denny
Winter HallRev. Alex Templeton
Harry MannChung

