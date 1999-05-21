1999

The Red Violin

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 21st, 1999

Studio

Rhombus Media

Spans 300 years in the life of one famed musical instrument that winds up in present-day Montreal on the auction block. Crafted by the Italian master Bussotti (Cecchi) in 1681, the red violin derives its unusual color from the human blood mixed into the finish. With this legacy, the violin travels to Austria, England, China, and Canada, leaving both beauty and tragedy in its wake.

Cast

Irene GrazioliAnna Bussotti (Cremona)
Anita LaurenziCesca (Cremona)
Tommaso PuntelliApprentice (Cremona)
Samuele AmighettiBoy (Cremona)
Jean-Luc BideauGeorges Poussin (Vienna)
Aldo BrugniniAssistant (Cremona)

