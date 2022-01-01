1993

The Remains of the Day

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 18th, 1993

Studio

Columbia Pictures

A rule bound head butler's world of manners and decorum in the household he maintains is tested by the arrival of a housekeeper who falls in love with him in post-WWI Britain. The possibility of romance and his master's cultivation of ties with the Nazi cause challenge his carefully maintained veneer of servitude.

Cast

Emma ThompsonMiss Kenton
James FoxLord Darlington
Christopher ReeveJack Lewis
Hugh GrantReginald Cardinal
Peter VaughanWilliam Stevens
Ben ChaplinCharlie, Head Footman

