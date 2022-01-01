The Remains of the Day

A rule bound head butler's world of manners and decorum in the household he maintains is tested by the arrival of a housekeeper who falls in love with him in post-WWI Britain. The possibility of romance and his master's cultivation of ties with the Nazi cause challenge his carefully maintained veneer of servitude.
|Emma Thompson
|Miss Kenton
|James Fox
|Lord Darlington
|Christopher Reeve
|Jack Lewis
|Hugh Grant
|Reginald Cardinal
|Peter Vaughan
|William Stevens
|Ben Chaplin
|Charlie, Head Footman
