The Republic of Užice

This film, one of great war epics typical for 70s' Yugoslavia, is a story about Serbia in 1941. Few months after German panzers forced Yugoslav Royal Army to capitulate, organized resistance is turning into massive uprising against occupying forces. Partizans, led by Communist party, manage to chase Germans from huge territory later known as the Uzice Republic. However, forces loyal to King have some other ideas.
|Boris Buzancic
|Božidarka Frajt
|Nada
|Marko Todorović
|Josip Broz Tito
|Branko Milićević
|Miša
|Neda Arnerić
|Rade Serbedzija
