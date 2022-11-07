Not Available

The Republic of Užice

  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Inex film

This film, one of great war epics typical for 70s' Yugoslavia, is a story about Serbia in 1941. Few months after German panzers forced Yugoslav Royal Army to capitulate, organized resistance is turning into massive uprising against occupying forces. Partizans, led by Communist party, manage to chase Germans from huge territory later known as the Uzice Republic. However, forces loyal to King have some other ideas.

Cast

Boris Buzancic
Božidarka FrajtNada
Marko TodorovićJosip Broz Tito
Branko MilićevićMiša
Neda Arnerić
Rade Serbedzija

