1977

The Rescuers

  • Fantasy
  • Family
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 21st, 1977

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

What can two little mice possibly do to save an orphan girl who's fallen into evil hands? With a little cooperation and faith in oneself, anything is possible! As members of the mouse-run International Rescue Aid Society, Bernard and Miss Bianca respond to orphan Penny's call for help. The two mice search for clues with the help of an old cat named Rufus.

Cast

Bob NewhartBernard (voice)
Eva GaborMiss Bianca (voice)
Geraldine PageMadame Medusa (voice)
Joe FlynnMr. Snoops (voice)
Jeanette NolanEllie Mae (voice)
Pat ButtramLuke (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images