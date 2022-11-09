The Rescuers

What can two little mice possibly do to save an orphan girl who's fallen into evil hands? With a little cooperation and faith in oneself, anything is possible! As members of the mouse-run International Rescue Aid Society, Bernard and Miss Bianca respond to orphan Penny's call for help. The two mice search for clues with the help of an old cat named Rufus.
|Bob Newhart
|Bernard (voice)
|Eva Gabor
|Miss Bianca (voice)
|Geraldine Page
|Madame Medusa (voice)
|Joe Flynn
|Mr. Snoops (voice)
|Jeanette Nolan
|Ellie Mae (voice)
|Pat Buttram
|Luke (voice)
