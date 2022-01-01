1992

The Resurrected

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 14th, 1992

Studio

Euro Brothers Pictures

Charles Dexter Ward's wife enlists the help of a private detective to find out what her husband is up to in a remote cabin owned by his family for centuries. The husband is a chemical engineer, and the smells from his experiments (and the delivery of what appear to be human remains at all hours) are beginning to arouse the attention of neighbors and local law enforcement officials.

Cast

Jane SibbettClaire Ward
Chris SarandonCharles Dexter Ward / Joseph Curwen
Robert RomanusLonnie Peck
Ken Camroux-TaylorCaptain Ben Szandor
Bernard CufflingDr. Waite
Megan LeitchEliza

View Full Cast >

Images