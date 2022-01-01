The Resurrected

Charles Dexter Ward's wife enlists the help of a private detective to find out what her husband is up to in a remote cabin owned by his family for centuries. The husband is a chemical engineer, and the smells from his experiments (and the delivery of what appear to be human remains at all hours) are beginning to arouse the attention of neighbors and local law enforcement officials.
|Jane Sibbett
|Claire Ward
|Chris Sarandon
|Charles Dexter Ward / Joseph Curwen
|Robert Romanus
|Lonnie Peck
|Ken Camroux-Taylor
|Captain Ben Szandor
|Bernard Cuffling
|Dr. Waite
|Megan Leitch
|Eliza
