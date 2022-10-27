1939

The Return of Doctor X

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 1st, 1939

Studio

First National Pictures

Dr. Francis Flegg , a specialist in blood disease and research, has been assisted in recent months by a mysterious fellow named Marshall Quesne who is extremely pale, with a streak of white hair. Newspaperman Garrett following the disappearance of an actress, whom he claims he saw was dead, turns up alive again, making Garrett look foolish. But he slowly becomes suspicious of Quesne and Flegg.

Cast

Rosemary LaneJoan Vance
Wayne MorrisWalter Wichita Garrett
Dennis MorganDr. Rhodes
John LitelDr. Flegg
Lya LysAngela
Huntz HallPinky

Images