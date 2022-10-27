Not Available

The Return of James Battle

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

MMC Independent

James Bataille is in love. He attempts to stage an elaborate motorcycle stunt to impress the girl, but when it goes sour, he ends up in prison with a 133-year sentence. Bataille escapes from behind bars to make an appointment to fix the car of music biz tycoon, as well as watch the love of his life take part in the town's annual talent show.

Cast

Vanessa ParadisConcia
Jason FlemyngJames Bataille
Benoît PoelvoordeAllan Chiasse
Jean-Pierre MarielleBosco
Venantino VenantiniMatt Kelso
Mar SodupeKitty

View Full Cast >

Images