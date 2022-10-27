The Return of James Battle

James Bataille is in love. He attempts to stage an elaborate motorcycle stunt to impress the girl, but when it goes sour, he ends up in prison with a 133-year sentence. Bataille escapes from behind bars to make an appointment to fix the car of music biz tycoon, as well as watch the love of his life take part in the town's annual talent show.
|Vanessa Paradis
|Concia
|Jason Flemyng
|James Bataille
|Benoît Poelvoorde
|Allan Chiasse
|Jean-Pierre Marielle
|Bosco
|Venantino Venantini
|Matt Kelso
|Mar Sodupe
|Kitty
