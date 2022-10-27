1982

The Return of Martin Guerre

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 13th, 1982

Studio

Société Française de Production (SFP)

During the medieval times, Martin Guerre returns to his hometown in the middle of France, after being away in the war since he was a child. Nobody recognise him, and the people who knew him suspect he is not Martin, but he knows all about his family and friends, even the most unusual things. Is this man really Martin Guerre?

Cast

Maurice BarrierUncle Pierre Guerre
Bernard-Pierre DonnadieuMartin Guerre
Isabelle SadoyanCatherine Boere
Rose ThiéryRaimonde de Rols
Chantal DeruazJeanne
Maurice JacquemontJudge Rieux

View Full Cast >

Images