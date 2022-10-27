The Return of Martin Guerre

During the medieval times, Martin Guerre returns to his hometown in the middle of France, after being away in the war since he was a child. Nobody recognise him, and the people who knew him suspect he is not Martin, but he knows all about his family and friends, even the most unusual things. Is this man really Martin Guerre?
|Maurice Barrier
|Uncle Pierre Guerre
|Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu
|Martin Guerre
|Isabelle Sadoyan
|Catherine Boere
|Rose Thiéry
|Raimonde de Rols
|Chantal Deruaz
|Jeanne
|Maurice Jacquemont
|Judge Rieux
