The Return of Ringo

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Balcázar Producciones Cinematográficas

Once again billed as Montgomery Wood, Giuliano Gemma plays a civil war soldier who returns to his family land to find his family decimated, his property taken over by a family of Mexican bandits and his fiancee about to marry the Mexican gangster behind all this. Bent on revenge, he goes undercover disguised as a Mexican and discovers he has a daughter!

Cast

Giuliano GemmaCapt. Montgomery Brown / 'Ringo' (as Montgomery Wood)
Lorella De LucaHelen Brown / Hally Fitzgerald (as Hally Hammond)
Fernando SanchoEsteban Fuentes
Antonio CasasSheriff Carson
Nieves NavarroRosita
Manuel MuñizMiosotis 'Morning Glory'

