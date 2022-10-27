The Return of Ringo

Once again billed as Montgomery Wood, Giuliano Gemma plays a civil war soldier who returns to his family land to find his family decimated, his property taken over by a family of Mexican bandits and his fiancee about to marry the Mexican gangster behind all this. Bent on revenge, he goes undercover disguised as a Mexican and discovers he has a daughter!
|Giuliano Gemma
|Capt. Montgomery Brown / 'Ringo' (as Montgomery Wood)
|Lorella De Luca
|Helen Brown / Hally Fitzgerald (as Hally Hammond)
|Fernando Sancho
|Esteban Fuentes
|Antonio Casas
|Sheriff Carson
|Nieves Navarro
|Rosita
|Manuel Muñiz
|Miosotis 'Morning Glory'
