The Revelation

Not Available

The Icelandic parliament has been presented with a bill which will allow the Institute for State Supervision to create a SuperCode Databank which will centralize all other databanks based on personal ID numbers; with this SuperCode the Institute can follow and monitor everyone’s behavior. Hannes, a middle-aged man who still lives with his aging mother, works at the Institute, and he is the originator of the idea. Hannes has already secretly started working on it on his computer, even though it is uncertain that Parliament will agree to it. Hannes is in love with Stefania, the new secretary in the Institute, and hopes to impress her with his “private” SuperCode Databank. But one day, Hannes’s computer, containing the databank, is stolen. Hannes is afraid of the consequences if it is discovered he has been working on the SuperCode illegally. He starts trying to catch the thief himself only to become a victim of the very systems he has believed in and worked so hard to strengthen.