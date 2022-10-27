The Revenge of Frankenstein

Baron Frankenstein, working under the protective pseudonym Dr. Victor Stein, together with his assistant Dr. Kleve transplants a dwarf's brain into another body. He creates a deranged cannibal. When Frankenstein's patients attack and kill him Dr Kleve performs the same operation transferring Frankenstein's brain into a new body. As Dr. Frank, the scientist can continue his career.
|Francis Matthews
|Dr. Hans Kleve
|Eunice Gayson
|Margaret Conrad
|Michael Gwynn
|Karl
|John Welsh
|Bergman
|Lionel Jeffries
|Fritz
|Oscar Quitak
|Dwart
