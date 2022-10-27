1958

The Revenge of Frankenstein

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1958

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Baron Frankenstein, working under the protective pseudonym Dr. Victor Stein, together with his assistant Dr. Kleve transplants a dwarf's brain into another body. He creates a deranged cannibal. When Frankenstein's patients attack and kill him Dr Kleve performs the same operation transferring Frankenstein's brain into a new body. As Dr. Frank, the scientist can continue his career.

Cast

Francis MatthewsDr. Hans Kleve
Eunice GaysonMargaret Conrad
Michael GwynnKarl
John WelshBergman
Lionel JeffriesFritz
Oscar QuitakDwart

View Full Cast >

Images