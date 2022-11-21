The Revolution of Everyday Life

Not Available

In this film 9 women record themselves being alone. At times they get together as an experimental arts collective hotly debating the value of their private work and whether to do public performances. Two of them fall in love. One becomes obsessed with the other and simultaneously imagines an idealized love while the other wants her to find the revolutionary part of herself. Revolution of Everyday Life is a document of actresses playing actresses who play characters that fall in love. It is at the same time a love story that happens in the realm of fiction and in the realm of recorded reality. The result is a documentary film within a fictional one. The film becomes a site not for representation but discovery. It is a structure for things to happen, it becomes the site for performing, not acting, not re-presenting desire, but to enact it - it is a longing for politic of desire and an expression of its urgency.