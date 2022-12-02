The Rich and The Poor

Not Available

Manmohan alias Moni lives a dual life. One as a magician, and the other as a thief with the name of Bhagula Bhagat, whose prime agenda is to rob the rich, and spread the wealth with the poor. He meets with a young woman named Sunita alias Soni, and both fall in love with each other. Things change for the better for Soni, when she meets her wealthy long-lost father, Daulatram, and goes to live with him. She decides not to have to do anything with Moni. When Moni attempts to meet Soni to find out why she has rejected him, she refuses to meet him. Then Moni finds out that Soni is not who she claims she is, and definitely not the daughter of Daulatram, but the daughter of another wealthy man named Nandlal, who had died under mysterious and destitute circumstance.