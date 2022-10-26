The Ring Finger

When she is slightly hurt in the factory where she works, Iris quits her job and finds a new one as an assistant in a laboratory of a very peculiar kind. Without fully grasping what is at play around her, she gradually engages in a disturbing love affair with her enigmatic employer.
|Marc Barbé
|L'homme du laboratoire
|Stipe Erceg
|Costa, le marin
|Edith Scob
|La dame du 223
|Hanns Zischler
|Le patron de l'hôtel
|Sotigui Kouyaté
|Le cireur de chaussures
|Doria Achour
|La jeune fille aux champignons
View Full Cast >