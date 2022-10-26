Not Available

The Ring Finger

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Les Films du Veyrier

When she is slightly hurt in the factory where she works, Iris quits her job and finds a new one as an assistant in a laboratory of a very peculiar kind. Without fully grasping what is at play around her, she gradually engages in a disturbing love affair with her enigmatic employer.

Cast

Marc BarbéL'homme du laboratoire
Stipe ErcegCosta, le marin
Edith ScobLa dame du 223
Hanns ZischlerLe patron de l'hôtel
Sotigui KouyatéLe cireur de chaussures
Doria AchourLa jeune fille aux champignons

View Full Cast >

Images