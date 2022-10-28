The Rise of Female Violence

Not Available

Violence among girls seems more visible than ever. This year, in Walthamstow, there were shocking scenes as a fight broke out started by young women. In Belfast, a fight between two girls organised on social media became a spectator event for the city’s teenagers. BBC reporter Alys Harte asks, are girls getting angrier - and if so, why? From women who beat their boyfriends, to drunken brawlers, to girl gangs - Alys looks at the rising number of females who are involved in violence, and hears from their victims.