1976

The River Niger

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 13th, 1976

Studio

An intimate look at life in the ghetto: Johnny Williams is a house painter who moonlights as a poet, struggling to financially and emotionally support his cancer-ridden wife Mattie. But times are tough and the poverty-troubled streets are even tougher, and it takes every ounce of Johnny's love and courage for the couple to make it through their strife, finding redemption in the River Niger.

Cast

Cicely TysonMattie Williams
Louis Gossett, Jr.Dr. Dudley Stanton
Glynn TurmanJeff Williams
Jonelle AllenAnn Vanderguild
Roger E. MosleyBig Moe Hayes
Ralph WilcoxAl

