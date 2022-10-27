An intimate look at life in the ghetto: Johnny Williams is a house painter who moonlights as a poet, struggling to financially and emotionally support his cancer-ridden wife Mattie. But times are tough and the poverty-troubled streets are even tougher, and it takes every ounce of Johnny's love and courage for the couple to make it through their strife, finding redemption in the River Niger.
|Cicely Tyson
|Mattie Williams
|Louis Gossett, Jr.
|Dr. Dudley Stanton
|Glynn Turman
|Jeff Williams
|Jonelle Allen
|Ann Vanderguild
|Roger E. Mosley
|Big Moe Hayes
|Ralph Wilcox
|Al
View Full Cast >