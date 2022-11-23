Not Available

The Road to Jenin is a 2003 documentary directed by Pierre Rehov, a French-Algerian film director of Jewish descent, whose documentaries mostly deal with the Middle East conflict. The Road to Jenin was produced to counter the Palestinian narrative in relation to the Battle of Jenin, a clash between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants in April 2002 which drew Palestinian accounts of a "Jenin Massacre" (Arabic: مجزرة جنين‎‎). This film was also a response to Mohammed Bakri's film entitled Jenin, Jenin.