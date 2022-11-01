The Roar of the Sea

Not Available

An African refugee, whose identity is unknown, is being interrogated in prison. He refuses to speak and eat, seems traumatized. When the prison guard, who is looking after the prisoner, finds a hidden photograph, he realizes there is something out of the ordinary about this refugee. Inside the dreary prison cell there is a friendly relationship developing between the two of them. The prison guard is the only one who learns about the refugees past and motives. What connects the two of them is the shared fate of having lost a loved one. The guard decides to help the refugee, even if it means risking his own job. But time is getting short and the deportation machinery is already in full play.