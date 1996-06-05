1996

The Rock

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 5th, 1996

Studio

Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films

A group of renegade marine commandos seizes a stockpile of chemical weapons and takes over Alcatraz, with 81 tourists as hostages. Their leader demands $100 million to be paid, as restitution to families of Marines who died in covert ops. Otherwise, he will launch 15 rockets carrying deadly VX gas into the San Francisco Bay area.

Cast

Sean ConneryJohn Patrick Mason
Nicolas CageDr. Stanley Goodspeed
Ed HarrisBrigadier General Francis X. Hummel, USMC
John SpencerFBI Director James Womack
David MorseMajor Tom Baxter
William ForsytheSpecial Agent Ernest Paxton

