Switch off and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Scotland. Based on fact, this film will take you on a journey of love amidst spectacular scenery. The Rocket Post will give a convincing portrayal of island life, beliefs and culture of the time A definite for those who have even the tiniest drop of Scottish blood..... as it will tug at the heart strings and stir the soul. Something that can be shared with the family and watched time and time again..................a real classic, one that I am sure will walk alongside some of the great films that never die.