1991

The Rocketeer

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 20th, 1991

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Straight from the pages of a pulp comic from a past era, the Rocketeer recreates 1930s Hollywood, complete with gangsters, Nazi spies, and the growth of the Age of Aviation. Young pilot Cliff Secord stumbles on a top secret rocket-pack and with the help of his mechanic/mentor, Peevy, he attempts to save his girl and stop the Nazis as The Rocketeer.

Cast

Billy CampbellCliff Secord
Jennifer ConnellyJenny Blake
Alan ArkinA. 'Peevy' Peabody
Timothy DaltonNeville Sinclair
Paul SorvinoEddie Valentine
Terry O'QuinnHoward Hughes

