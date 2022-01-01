Straight from the pages of a pulp comic from a past era, the Rocketeer recreates 1930s Hollywood, complete with gangsters, Nazi spies, and the growth of the Age of Aviation. Young pilot Cliff Secord stumbles on a top secret rocket-pack and with the help of his mechanic/mentor, Peevy, he attempts to save his girl and stop the Nazis as The Rocketeer.
|Billy Campbell
|Cliff Secord
|Jennifer Connelly
|Jenny Blake
|Alan Arkin
|A. 'Peevy' Peabody
|Timothy Dalton
|Neville Sinclair
|Paul Sorvino
|Eddie Valentine
|Terry O'Quinn
|Howard Hughes
