The Rockford Files: Punishment and Crime

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Laid-back private eye Jim Rockford and his brown Pontiac Firebird become embroiled in another case when he runs across an old flame, blind book editor Megan. Her no-good playboy cousin Patrick is involved with the Russian Mob, which puts everyone's life in danger. The weary Rockford must also deal with his old friend Angel, who is painting Jim's trailer to work off a debt.

Cast

James GarnerJim Rockford
Kathryn HarroldMegan Dougherty Adams
Joe SantosLt. Dennis Becker
Vladimir SkomarovskyGennady Koblets
Ramy ZadaFesta
Richard KileyFrank Dougherty

