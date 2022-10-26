The Rockford Files: Punishment and Crime

Laid-back private eye Jim Rockford and his brown Pontiac Firebird become embroiled in another case when he runs across an old flame, blind book editor Megan. Her no-good playboy cousin Patrick is involved with the Russian Mob, which puts everyone's life in danger. The weary Rockford must also deal with his old friend Angel, who is painting Jim's trailer to work off a debt.
|James Garner
|Jim Rockford
|Kathryn Harrold
|Megan Dougherty Adams
|Joe Santos
|Lt. Dennis Becker
|Vladimir Skomarovsky
|Gennady Koblets
|Ramy Zada
|Festa
|Richard Kiley
|Frank Dougherty
