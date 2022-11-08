The Rosary: Spiritual Sword of Our Lady

Not Available

In this innovative presentation, Fr. Donald Calloway, MIC, Emmy award winner and bestselling author of Champions of the Rosary: The History and Heroes of a Spiritual Weapon, explains the power of Our Lady's favorite devotion: the rosary. Surveying the entire history of the rosary, including its greatest victories and champions, Fr. Calloway will make you want to unsheathe the spiritual sword of the rosary and become a champion of the rosary yourself! Prepare to be amazed at the wonder and power of the blessed rosary of Our Lady! With the rosary in your hand and the sacred mysteries of Christ in your mind and heart, you will have the power to transform the future, defeat the enemies of Christ and His Church, and be a warrior for truth! A rosary a day keeps the devil away!