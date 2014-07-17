2014

The Rover

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 2014

Studio

Porchlight Films

Animal Kingdom screenwriter David Michod writes and directs this post-apocalyptic western about a lone wolf drifter who joins forces with a wounded man to pursue a sadistic band of thieves. A decade after the collapse of the western world, Australia has become a lawless wasteland. As desperate outsiders pillage the country's precious mineral resources, taciturn Eric (Guy Pearce) travels from town to town searching for signs of life.

Cast

Robert PattinsonRey
Scoot McNairyHenry
David FieldArchie
Susan PriorDot
Anthony HayesSgt. Rickofferson
Tawanda ManyimoCaleb

