Animal Kingdom screenwriter David Michod writes and directs this post-apocalyptic western about a lone wolf drifter who joins forces with a wounded man to pursue a sadistic band of thieves. A decade after the collapse of the western world, Australia has become a lawless wasteland. As desperate outsiders pillage the country's precious mineral resources, taciturn Eric (Guy Pearce) travels from town to town searching for signs of life.
|Robert Pattinson
|Rey
|Scoot McNairy
|Henry
|David Field
|Archie
|Susan Prior
|Dot
|Anthony Hayes
|Sgt. Rickofferson
|Tawanda Manyimo
|Caleb
View Full Cast >