The Rumble in the Jungle: George Foreman vs Muhammad Ali

The Rumble in the Jungle was a historic boxing event in Kinshasa, Zaire (now Democratic Republic of the Congo) on October 30, 1974. Held at the 20th of May Stadium (now the Stade Tata Raphaël), it pitted the undefeated world heavyweight champion George Foreman against challenger Muhammad Ali, the former heavyweight champion. The event had an attendance of 60,000 people. Ali won by knockout, putting Foreman down just before the end of the eighth round. It has been called "arguably the greatest sporting event of the 20th century". It was a major upset victory,] with Ali coming in as a 4–1 underdog against the unbeaten, heavy-hitting Foreman.The fight is famous for Ali's introduction of the rope-a-dope tactic.