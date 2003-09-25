2003

The Rundown

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 25th, 2003

Studio

IM3 Entertainment

When Travis, the mouthy son of a criminal, disappears in the Amazon in search of a treasured artifact, his father sends in Beck, who becomes Travis's rival for the affections of Mariana, a mysterious Brazilian woman. With his steely disposition, Beck is a man of few words -- but it takes him all the discipline he can muster to work with Travis to nab a tyrant who's after the same treasure.

Cast

Dwayne JohnsonBeck
Seann William ScottTravis
Rosario DawsonMariana
Christopher WalkenHatcher
Ernie Reyes Jr.Manito
Stephen BishopKnappmiller

Images

