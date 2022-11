Not Available

During the Northern Song Dynasty, Gongsun Ce went to Ganzhou to meet with the teacher Zhou Boyan, but encountered the Shen Fu bloodshed. Gongsun Ce encountered difficulties in finding out the truth, especially from the blockages of Master and Daughter. With the help of Bai Yutang, Gongsun Ce finally unearthed the truth about the dart boat injustice and the Shenfu tragedy.