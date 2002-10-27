The Safe House

The brutal murder on her parents leaves daughter and only witness, Finn, injured and traumatised. The police places her at the remote house of trauma psychologist, Dr. Sam Graham. As Finn begins to recover, the cleaner who had first discovered the murdered couple dies suspiciously. When Finn and Sam's boyfriend, Danny, disappears, Sam must put herself and her little daughter at risk to uncover the truth.
|Kelly Reilly
|Fiona 'Finn' MacKenzie
|Robert Bathurst
|Dr. Adam Daley
|Philip Davis
|Det. Inspector Baird
|Geraldine Somerville
|Dr. Samantha Graham
