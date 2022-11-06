Not Available

THE SAGE HUNTER chronicles the real life adventures of the Taiwanese indigenous hero, Sakinu, a forest ranger who is determined to protect his family's and community's rich traditions. We take in the magnificent panorama of the lush forest in Eastern Taiwan with this motorcycle-clad hero as he was called upon by his tribe, to go to the city to halt the building of an expressway through their sacred land. Destiny plays its hand and the key official for the building project accepts, although begrudgingly, Sakinu's invitation to visit the tribal community. Sakinu hopes that once the officer experiences the beauty of nature and the bond his community shares, he will not pursue the plans for the freeway. THE SAGE HUNTER ensembles an exceptional cast of first-time Taiwanese indigenous actors, examines the importance of nature, spirituality and family, showing us simplicity and commitment to kin, which are often ignored in the fast-paced lives we live, are fundamental to our well-being.