1997

The Saint

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 2nd, 1997

Studio

Paramount

Ivan Tretiak, Russian Mafia boss who wants to create an oil crisis in Moscow and seize power as a result sends Simon Templar, great international criminal, to England to get a secret formula for cold fusion from U.S. scientist Emma Russell. Templar falls in love with Emma and they try to outwit Tretiak and his guerrillas, hiding from them in Moscow

Cast

Val KilmerSimon Templar
Elisabeth ShueEmma Russell
Rade SerbedzijaIvan Tretiak
Henry GoodmanDr. Lev Botvin
Alun ArmstrongInspector Teal
Michael ByrneVereshagin, Tretiak's Aide

