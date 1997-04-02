Ivan Tretiak, Russian Mafia boss who wants to create an oil crisis in Moscow and seize power as a result sends Simon Templar, great international criminal, to England to get a secret formula for cold fusion from U.S. scientist Emma Russell. Templar falls in love with Emma and they try to outwit Tretiak and his guerrillas, hiding from them in Moscow
|Val Kilmer
|Simon Templar
|Elisabeth Shue
|Emma Russell
|Rade Serbedzija
|Ivan Tretiak
|Henry Goodman
|Dr. Lev Botvin
|Alun Armstrong
|Inspector Teal
|Michael Byrne
|Vereshagin, Tretiak's Aide
