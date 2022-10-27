A fairy-tale about the power of love. The old king Pravoslav feels it is time to entrust the rule over his kingdom to one of his three daughters - the one that loves him the most. The youngest, Maruška, fails her father's expectations about proving how deep her love him is. He misunderstands her and she is made to leave the castle. She faces many dangers on the way to her loved one, the Salt Prince.
|Libuše Šafránková
|Princezná Maruška
|Gábor Nagy
|Soľný Princ
|Karol Machata
|Kráľ Pravoslav
|Ladislav Chudík
|Soľný Kráľ
|Jozef Kroner
|Šašo
|Zuzana Kocúriková
|Princezná Vanda
