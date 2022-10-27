Not Available

The Salt Prince

  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Hraných Filmov Bratislava

A fairy-tale about the power of love. The old king Pravoslav feels it is time to entrust the rule over his kingdom to one of his three daughters - the one that loves him the most. The youngest, Maruška, fails her father's expectations about proving how deep her love him is. He misunderstands her and she is made to leave the castle. She faces many dangers on the way to her loved one, the Salt Prince.

Cast

Libuše ŠafránkováPrincezná Maruška
Gábor NagySoľný Princ
Karol MachataKráľ Pravoslav
Ladislav ChudíkSoľný Kráľ
Jozef KronerŠašo
Zuzana KocúrikováPrincezná Vanda

