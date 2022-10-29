The Sanctuary

Not Available

In 1897, the “Poisoned Knife” clan broke into the royal palace of Thailand to steal the Royal Antiques which the King intended to give to America as a reward for its help in negotiations that avoided Thai territorial cuts. The clan succeeded in stealing the antiques, but the thieves didn’t escape with their lives. Before their deaths, they hid the antiques somewhere close to the palace. During his interrogation, the last bandit chose to end his life by Master Sawang’s sword and let the place where the Royal Antiques were hidden die with him.