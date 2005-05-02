2005

The Sandlot 2

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 2nd, 2005

Studio

David Evans Pictures

A decade has passed in the small town where the original Sandlot gang banded together during the summer of ’62 to play baseball and battle the Beast. Now comes the sequel, a campy romp back to the dugout where nine new kids descend on the diamond only to discover that a descendant of the Beast lives in Mr. Mertle’s backyard--a monster of mythical proportions known as "The Great Fear."

Cast

Max Lloyd-JonesDavid Durago
James WillsonJohnnie Smalls
Brett KellyMac
Cole Evan WeissSaul
Austin DunnYoung David
Reece ThompsonSingleton

