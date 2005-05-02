The Sandlot 2

A decade has passed in the small town where the original Sandlot gang banded together during the summer of ’62 to play baseball and battle the Beast. Now comes the sequel, a campy romp back to the dugout where nine new kids descend on the diamond only to discover that a descendant of the Beast lives in Mr. Mertle’s backyard--a monster of mythical proportions known as "The Great Fear."
|Max Lloyd-Jones
|David Durago
|James Willson
|Johnnie Smalls
|Brett Kelly
|Mac
|Cole Evan Weiss
|Saul
|Austin Dunn
|Young David
|Reece Thompson
|Singleton
