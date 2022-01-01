The Sandlot

Scotty Smalls moves to a new neighborhood with his mom and stepdad, and wants to learn to play baseball. The neighborhood baseball guru Rodriquez takes Smalls under his wing. They fall into adventures involving baseball, treehouse sleep-ins, the desirous lifeguard at the local pool, the snooty rival ball team, and the travelling fair.
|Mike Vitar
|Benjamin Franklin Rodriguez
|James Earl Jones
|Mr. Mertle
|Patrick Renna
|Hamilton 'Ham' Porter
|Chauncey Leopardi
|Michael 'Squints' Palledorous
|Marley Shelton
|Wendy
|Daniel Zacapa
|Police Chief
