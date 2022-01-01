1993

The Sandlot

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 6th, 1993

Studio

Island World

Scotty Smalls moves to a new neighborhood with his mom and stepdad, and wants to learn to play baseball. The neighborhood baseball guru Rodriquez takes Smalls under his wing. They fall into adventures involving baseball, treehouse sleep-ins, the desirous lifeguard at the local pool, the snooty rival ball team, and the travelling fair.

Cast

Mike VitarBenjamin Franklin Rodriguez
James Earl JonesMr. Mertle
Patrick RennaHamilton 'Ham' Porter
Chauncey LeopardiMichael 'Squints' Palledorous
Marley SheltonWendy
Daniel ZacapaPolice Chief

