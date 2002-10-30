The Santa Clause 2

Better watch out! The big guy in red is coming to town once again. This time, Scott Calvin -- also known as Santa Claus -- finds out there's an obscure clause in his contract requiring him to take on a wife. He has to leave the North Pole to fulfill his obligations, or else he'll be forced to give up his Yuletide gig.
|Tim Allen
|Scott Calvin / Santa Clause
|Elizabeth Mitchell
|Principal Carol Newman
|David Krumholtz
|Bernard, der Elf
|Eric Lloyd
|Charlie Calvin
|Spencer Breslin
|Curtis
|Judge Reinhold
|Dr. Neil Miller
