2002

The Santa Clause 2

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 30th, 2002

Studio

Boxing Cat Films

Better watch out! The big guy in red is coming to town once again. This time, Scott Calvin -- also known as Santa Claus -- finds out there's an obscure clause in his contract requiring him to take on a wife. He has to leave the North Pole to fulfill his obligations, or else he'll be forced to give up his Yuletide gig.

Cast

Tim AllenScott Calvin / Santa Clause
Elizabeth MitchellPrincipal Carol Newman
David KrumholtzBernard, der Elf
Eric LloydCharlie Calvin
Spencer BreslinCurtis
Judge ReinholdDr. Neil Miller

View Full Cast >

Images