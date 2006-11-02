2006

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 2nd, 2006

Studio

Santa Frost Productions

Now that Santa and Mrs. Claus have the North Pole running smoothly, the Counsel of Legendary Figures has called an emergency meeting on Christmas Eve! The evil Jack Frost has been making trouble, looking to take over the holiday! So he launches a plan to sabotage the toy factory and compel Scott to invoke the little-known Escape Clause and wish he'd never become Santa.

Cast

Tim AllenSanta
Elizabeth MitchellMrs.Clause
Eric LloydCharlie
Judge Reinholdneil miller
Wendy CrewsonLaura Miller
Martin ShortJack Frost

