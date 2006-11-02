The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Now that Santa and Mrs. Claus have the North Pole running smoothly, the Counsel of Legendary Figures has called an emergency meeting on Christmas Eve! The evil Jack Frost has been making trouble, looking to take over the holiday! So he launches a plan to sabotage the toy factory and compel Scott to invoke the little-known Escape Clause and wish he'd never become Santa.
|Tim Allen
|Santa
|Elizabeth Mitchell
|Mrs.Clause
|Eric Lloyd
|Charlie
|Judge Reinhold
|neil miller
|Wendy Crewson
|Laura Miller
|Martin Short
|Jack Frost
View Full Cast >