The Santa Experience

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    After Angelica finds out that Santa Claus is a fake she decides to take away Phil and Lil's presents. Meanwhile Tommy tries to convince Chuckie that Santa Claus isn't a scary man. The adults take them all for a trip in the mountains for Christmas and there is where the Christmas spirit strikes Angelica and she decides to give Phil and Lil back their presents so she won't get coal for Christmas. Chaz decides to dresss up as Santa and when Chuckie sees him he loses his fear of Santa Claus.

    Cast

