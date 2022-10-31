The Satan Bug (1965) is a science fiction film in which a US government germ warfare lab has had an accident. The first theory is that one of the germs has been released and killed several scientists. The big fear is that a more virulent strain, named The Satan Bug because all life can be killed off by it should it escape, may have been stolen.
|Anne Francis
|Ann Williams
|Dana Andrews
|Gen. Williams
|Richard Bull
|Eric Cavanaugh
|Richard Basehart
|Dr. Gregor Hoffman
|Ed Asner
|Veretti
|Frank Sutton
|Donald
