1952

The Savage

  • Western
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 31st, 1952

Studio

Paramount

The only white survivor of a Crow Indian raid on a wagon train is a young boy. He is rescued by the Sioux, and the Sioux chief raises him as an Indian in very way. Years later, the white men and the Sioux threaten to go to war and the Indian-raised white man is torn between his racial loyalties and his adopted tribe.

Cast

Susan MorrowTally Hathersall
Peter HansenLt. Weston Hathersall
Joan TaylorLuta
Richard RoberCapt. Arnold Vaugant
Don PorterRunning Dog
Ted de CorsiaIron Breast

View Full Cast >

Images