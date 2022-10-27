Not Available

The Scandalous Lady W

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Wall to Wall

A gripping 18th century drama details the scandalous life of Lady Seymour Worsley, who dared to leave her husband and elope with his best friend, Captain George Bisset. Lady Seymour Worsley escapes her troubled marriage only to find herself at the centre of a very public trial brought by her powerful husband Sir Richard Worsley.

Cast

Natalie DormerLady Seymour Worsley
Aneurin BarnardCaptain George Bisset
Shaun EvansSir Richard Worsley
Peter SullivanMr. James Farrar
Robert MorganHesse
Jessica GunningMary Sotheby

