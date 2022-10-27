The Scandalous Lady W

A gripping 18th century drama details the scandalous life of Lady Seymour Worsley, who dared to leave her husband and elope with his best friend, Captain George Bisset. Lady Seymour Worsley escapes her troubled marriage only to find herself at the centre of a very public trial brought by her powerful husband Sir Richard Worsley.
|Natalie Dormer
|Lady Seymour Worsley
|Aneurin Barnard
|Captain George Bisset
|Shaun Evans
|Sir Richard Worsley
|Peter Sullivan
|Mr. James Farrar
|Robert Morgan
|Hesse
|Jessica Gunning
|Mary Sotheby
