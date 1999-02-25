The School of Flesh

In Paris, Dominique, a middle-aged fashion professional, solicits the services of the handsome Quentin , a bisexual bartender and prostitute who is 15 years her junior. After they first sleep together, their business transaction becomes transformed into a passionate love affair. However, the couple's romance becomes an ugly power struggle when social class and age distinctions begin to bubble toward the surface.
|Vincent Martinez
|Quentin
|Vincent Lindon
|Chris
|Jean-Louis Richard
|Mr Thorpe
|Marthe Keller
|Mme Thorpe
|François Berléand
|Soukaz
|Danièle Dubroux
|Dominique's Friend
