1999

The School of Flesh

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 25th, 1999

Studio

Orsans Productions

In Paris, Dominique, a middle-aged fashion professional, solicits the services of the handsome Quentin , a bisexual bartender and prostitute who is 15 years her junior. After they first sleep together, their business transaction becomes transformed into a passionate love affair. However, the couple's romance becomes an ugly power struggle when social class and age distinctions begin to bubble toward the surface.

Cast

Vincent MartinezQuentin
Vincent LindonChris
Jean-Louis RichardMr Thorpe
Marthe KellerMme Thorpe
François BerléandSoukaz
Danièle DubrouxDominique's Friend

Images